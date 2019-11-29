In an incredible feat, Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun has picked up five wickets in one over of the semi-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament – the premier domestic event for the shortest format in India.

Karnataka are facing Haryana in Surat, Gujarat, for a spot in the final. Karnataka won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was in the last over of the innings that this hard-to-believe event happened. Haryana were 192/3 at the end of the 19th over. Then Mithun picked up four wickets in a row – a rarest of the rare feat in cricket – something Lasith Malinga has achieved in international cricket twice – in the 2007 World Cup match against South Africa and in a T20I match against New Zealand recently.

But Mithun wasn't done yet. His next delivery was a wide, and the next one produced a single. The last ball of the innings also earned Mithun a wicket as he finished with figures of 5/39 in four overs.