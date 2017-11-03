Sports News

Tottenham beat Real Madrid for the first time on 1 November, earning themselves a place in the Champions League last 16. Dele Alli was the hero of the night with two goals in either half, with Christian Eriksen netting the third. Ronaldo grabbed a late consolation goal for Madrid who were not on usual form.  Nov 2, 2017
