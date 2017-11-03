Sports News
EXCLUSIVE: Don't think I am the best in the world right now, says Kidambi Srikanth
Rafael Nadal is favourite to move into the next round of the Paris Masters as he faces Pablo Cuevas in the round of 16.
Nov 2, 2017
Paris Masters 2017 live tennis streaming: Watch Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Cuevas live on TV, Online
The opening match is between Kerala Blasters and ATK at the JLN Stadium in Kochi on November 17.
Nov 2, 2017
ISL 2017 updated schedule: Kochi to host opener, Kolkata gets the final
Tottenham beat Real Madrid for the first time on 1 November, earning themselves a place in the Champions League last 16. Dele Alli was the hero of the night with two goals in either half, with Christian Eriksen netting the third. Ronaldo grabbed a late consolation goal for Madrid who were not on usual form.
Nov 2, 2017
Dele Alli: Spurs victory over Real Madrid is huge statement of intent
Multi-functional sports court comes up in Bengaluru; FIRST in Asia!
Commonwealth Shooting Championship: Gagan Narang wins silver in Australia
Video: Triple H joins The Shield at WWE Glasgow event, performs the Shield fist bump
Kidambi Srikanth thanks Vijay Goel for Padma Shri nomination
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid exit: Why Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli SHOULD be blamed
Did Virat Kohli breach rules by using walkie-talkie during 1st T20I? Here are ICC regulations
National Badminton Championships: How to watch Sindhu, Srikanth, Saina in action on TV
From revealing his nicknames to heaping praise on his resilience, Yuvraj has come up with a heartwarming post about his long-time friend, Nehra, who retired from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, November 1.
Nov 2, 2017
Yuvraj Singh's CANDID Facebook post tells us how much he loves Ashish Nehra
Here is why Kapil Dev respects India captain Virat Kohli and backs yo-yo test
Ashish Nehra played for a number of teams in the IPL, including one of the successful teams in the cash-rich league, Mumbai Indians.
Nov 2, 2017
Ashish Nehra turned down THIS suggestion from Virat Kohli
