IANS

On Sunday, Indian cricketer Manish Pandey produced a brilliant innings of 60 not out to help his team Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu and win the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The final was a thriller and, like the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, ended with the victors triumphing by a solitary run.

But the celebrations are going to continue for Manish Pandy for some days. The reason being that on Monday, the 30-year old would be getting hitched to South Indian actress Ashrita Shetty. According to mid-day, the wedding celebrations would be spread over two days and are going to be restricted to the near and dear ones of the two families.

Interestingly, the marriage is taking place in Mumbai and not his hometown of Bengaluru. Pandey has, so far, represented India in 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is. His finest moment in international cricket was a hundred against Australia in Australia to win a match where his team had to chase a target of 300+.

Apart from his accomplishments in international cricket, he has also been a major star in IPL and has represented various teams. Currently, he is with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Twitter

Pandey's wife-to-be, 26-year old Ashrita is an actress who primarily works in the Tamil film industry but has also also starred in a Tulu movie. She made her debut with a flick in the latter language called Tellikeda Bolli in 2012.

Manish made his ODI deubt in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Harare. It was in the same tour that he also got his first cap in T20 international cricket. In 23 one-day internationals, he has scored 440 runs at an average of 36.66 with the help of the aforementioned hundred and two half-centuries.

In the shortest format of the game, his tally of runs stands at 587 with the help of two fifties and at an average of 39.13. In the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, played at Surat, Manish Pandey was the top-scorer for his team as Karnataka reached a total of 180/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Tamil Nadu innings was propped up by Baba Aparajith's 40 and Vijay Shankar's 44. Shankar was run-out of the penultimate ball of the game. This meant that the incoming batsman – Murugan Ashwin – had to face the last ball with his team needing three runs to win. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham managed to restrict Murugan to a single and take his team to the title.

For Manish Pandey, the wedding celebrations must have started early. He would hope that his good form continues into the T20I series against West Indies.