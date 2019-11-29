The West Indies team for the ODI and T20I series in India has been announced. There are only a couple of surprises as Andre Russell is out while Denesh Ramdin makes it into the T20I squad. Chris Gayle, who had announced that he won't be touring India, doesn't feature among the names.

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is also not present in either squad while Kieron Pollard continues to be the captain. There are a few new names in both the sides. All-rounder Khary Pierre and batsman Brandon King make it to the team for both formats. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr also makes it.

It would be interesting to see who would open the innings for Windies in the 50-over format as Evin Lewis remains in the side along with Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris. Lewis will certainly be the opener but who would partner him is be a tricky choice. Hope has been very successful at the top but Ambris too scored runs at the top of the order during a tri-series in Ireland before the World Cup.

After a good performance against Afghanistan, Roston Chase has his place in the playing XI booked. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, the two highly-talented young batsmen in the squad will feature in the middle order. So will Kieron Pollard, the captain.

As far as the bowling is concerned, there is no room for Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel. The selectors have decided to rely on young talent. Sheldon Cottrell, who has been very consistent since the early part of this year, would remain the opening bowler and is likely to share the new ball with either Keemo Paul or Alzarri Joseph.

SQUADS T20Is: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams ODIs: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr

Jason Holder is also almost certain to be listed in the playing XI as both his bowling and batting would be of great value. The one new name among fast bowlers is Romario Shephard. He made his debut in the 3-match series against Afghanistan without much success.

It would be interesting to see whether Hayden Walsh gets a go as he is the only specialist spinner in the 15-man squad. Khary Pierre is also present but as an all-rounder.

The T20 squad has quite a few different names compared to the ODI unit. Lendl Simmons is present, as is Denesh Ramdin. Kesrick Williams and Sherfane Rutherford have also been picked for the shortest format only. Another interesting selection is that of Fabian Allen. With the World T20 scheduled to take place next year, the performance of these men will be followed closely by West Indies fans.