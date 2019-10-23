In the latest ICC rankings, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has moved into the top-10 among Test batsmen. The top position is occupied by Australia's run-machine Steve Smith who had an incredibly prolific Ashes series after undergoing a 12-month ban. India captain Virat Kohli is at the second position while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at 4 and 5 respectively.

Both Smith, with 937 points, and Virat, with 926 points, are at the same position they were occupying previously. Pujara too, is static at 4 while Rahane has gone up to 5. It's Rohit who is the biggest mover thanks to his stupendous performance in the recently-concluded 3-Test series against South Africa.

Among bowlers also, the top two positions haven't changed hands. Pat Cummins at 1 and Kagiso Rabada at 2 are holding on to their leads. At no. 3 is West Indian captain Jason Holder who has made an upward movement. From Indian point of view, Jasprit Bumrah slides down to 4, most probably because of missing in action while Ravichandran Ashwin too, goes down to no. 10.

Among all-rounders also, Ashwin has suffered a setback by going down from no. 5 to no. 6 and swapping positions with South Africa's Vernon Philander. While the latter didn't have much success with the ball in the recent series against India, he did score a good half-century in the second Test.

The best performer in this category for India remains Ravindra Jadeja with his place at no. 2 position remaining secure. The best all-rounder in the world, according to these rankings, is Windies captain Jason Holder. Surprisingly, the man whom most people will consider as the best all-rounder at the moment, Ben Stokes, is at fourth position.

In ODI rankings, the top two batsmen in the world are both Indians. Kohli is at the top with 895 points while Rohit with 863 is at second. The no. 3 position is occupied by Pakistan's new T20I captain Babar Azam.

Among bowlers in the 50-over format, another Indian – Jasprit Bumrah – is sitting at the apex spot with 797 points. Behind him is the man who bowled the final over in the World Cup final, New Zealand's Trent Boult with 740.

Shakib Al-Hasan continues to be the best all-rounder in ODI cricket with 394 points while Ben Stokes with 319 is at runners-up position. There is no Indian in this list despite the heroics of Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup semi-final. Interestingly, two Afghans find place here – Mohammad Nabi at 3 and Rashid Khan at 5. The former has already retired from international cricket.