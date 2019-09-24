In what could prove to be a big blow to the Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team, their ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa, slated to begin on October 2. The right-arm pacer from Gujarat has suffered a stress fracture in the lower back which was detected in a routine procedure of radiological screening.

Bumrah made his Test debut last year in the Test series in South Africa and has, since, gone on to become India's main strike weapon. In Indian conditions, he may not have had as much workload as before due to the conditions being likely to favour the spinners. Still, with his pace and skills, much would have been expected of the pacer.

The BCCI, in its press release, stated that Umesh Yadav has been chosen as the replacement for Bumrah. The latter would now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation under the supervision of BCCI experts.

The first Test between India and South Africa begins on October 2 at Vishakhapatnam.