Even as the excitement builds for the historic day/night Test match, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar raised a genuine concern as he believes that after the match gets over at the Eden Gardens should people assess how this version can be taken forward.

"The whole thing is to bring in more people in the stadium adds a new element to Test cricket. That is important but at the same time, I feel we should also evaluate after the game, how much dew was there and whether cricket -- the standard of play -- was compromised there," Sachin was as quoted by PTI.

Sachin has already spoken about how dew can play a significant impact and now, he thinks that Indian cricket should do a postmortem only after the Eden Gardens Test match gets over.

'Both these things should come together'

"I think there are two sides to it. One is to bring more spectators, but also at the same time, not compromising the standard of play. If the ball starts getting wet and if the game starts getting affected, then I think we need to sit back and decide what we want to do. If both these things come together then I think it's a win-win story," the batting icon said.

"But if there's going to be some dew and if those elements don't allow you to produce good cricket, then there could be a meeting where they can discuss and do a post-mortem on how the event was," he assessed.

The maestro also hailed the Indian bowling attack and said that the fact the Indian bowlers were able to consistently bowl over 140 kmph was due to their fitness levels. "They have done a very good job. I think it's lot to do with fitness. If you are fit, then you are able to bowl longer spells. I think what is happening is that most of the teams are not batting that long. I don't think anyone has batted for a day and a half, right,? Sachin said.

"We've got all three bowlers who are bowling 140kph. It's not so often that we get to see all quicks bowling in 140kph and also bowling well. The seam position is really nice. And the areas that they are hitting consistently is very good," Tendulkar added.