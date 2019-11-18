Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his innumerable variations as a spinner. Not only does he possess a large repertoire of deliveries, the tweaker from Chennai is also known for experimenting with his action and run up. Several times in his career, he ran between the umpire and the stumps like a left-arm spinner, only to deliver a regulation off-break.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, he even bowled a leg break. But now, Ashwin has taken his variations to another level. In a practice session for the second Test between India and Bangladesh, the record-breaking off-spinner decided to bowl left-arm spin. He shared the video on his own Twitter handle.

And guess what? He seems to be doing it rather well. His action seems smooth enough to deceive anyone into believing that this is his natural style. This raises an important question: Will he try out bowling left-arm spin in the upcoming Test?

If he is going to do that, the Chennai lad will have to let everyone, including the batsman know. Earlier this year, an Indian spinner, bowling in a domestic match, changed his bowling arm at the last moment. However, that delivery was deemed a dead ball, in accordance with the rules.

Lots of experts have argued that if batsmen can play switch-hits and score runs, why can't the bowlers do their version of it? However, there doesn't seem to be any change in the rules, as of now. But one thing is clear, when it comes to using variations of all kinds, nobody can beat Ashwin.

Here is the video of Ravichandran Ashwin bowling left-arm spin: