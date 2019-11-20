It seems as if Kolkata Knight Riders has waddled into a lot of controversies after deciding to release Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn. Not only did the right-hander respond by smashing 91 in the Abu Dhabi T10 league but he also found an endorsement in former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who questioned the very move.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," Yuvraj said.

Venky Mysore responds

A day after this statement, KKR CEO Venky Mysore responded with a rather tongue-in-cheek comment.

Mysore responded to Yuvraj's criticism on social media and his post read: "@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders."

Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, and in the process, shattered the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket previously held by England's Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls). However, despite the endorsement, Lynn did not take aim at KKR and said that he does not hold any grudge against the two-time IPL champions.

"I have got a really good relationship with the KKR owners, support staff, head coach. There are no hard feeling there at all. More important is keeping those relationships nice and strong," Lynn said after his knock.

Two-time champion KKR had a rather mediocre 2019 season and were knocked out during the group stages. The side's only saving grace was Andre Russell, who put up a one-man show throughout the season. There were also question marks over Dinesh Karthik as a captain, but it seems as if he will get another season to prove his mettle.

The team now has a total purse of Rs 35.65 crores available for the auction.

Retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi

Released players: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje