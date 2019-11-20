Kolkata is known as the 'City of Joy' for a reason. The people of this town know how to celebrate and enjoy a great cultural life. This festive atmosphere extends to one of the great passions of the people of Bengal – cricket. The fanfare that Bengalis have for the 'Gentleman's game' has been evident on several occasions at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Now, a new chapter in Indian cricket history is being written and it too, quite appropriately, starts at the Eden Gardens. On November 22, India and Bangladesh will step out to play the first-ever day-night Test in India.

Considering that the favourite cricketing son of West Bengal, Sourav Ganguly has now taken over the mantle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its president, following his role as the chief of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), it is no surprise that no stone is being left unturned to make this occasion memorable.

The Eden Gardens has been decked up like a princess for the monumental Test match beginning on Friday. In a video uploaded by BCCI, the iconic venue looks gorgeous thanks to new lighting arrangements in the stands.

On top of that, there are hoardings and promotional posters for the match all over the city. Wall paintings and graffiti too are creating an atmosphere of anticipation about the ground-breaking game. It would be hard for any resident of Kolkata or even a visitor to not realise that a massive game is about to be held. Let's hope that the match turns out to be as good as the preparations.

Watch the video here: