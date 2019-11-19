Royal Challengers Bangalore have released almost half of their side ahead of the auctions as the side looks to iron out the several flaws which have crept into their system. As things stand right now, only captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers look to be certain starters along with Yuzvendra Chahal and hence, in this article we take a look at three players which the side would want to target in the auctions.

"There are plenty of options within the trade window and within the auction period. That's what Simon and I have been consumed with over the last couple of weeks. We have appointed a head of scouting. That's a good start. We are going to put together a really good group of scouts who will go to tournaments," newly appointed Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said about the strategy they would be following.

Chris Lynn

There is a lot of dependency on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the top of the order and this is where, Chris Lynn can be a great acquisition for the side. The boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are extremely welcoming and if Lynn gets going, he will be a massive threat to any bowling side. He has been in good form in the recent past and could well be a hot property in the auctions. Also, he has been released by KKR, hence, it will be interesting to see if RCB bring him into their corner in the upcoming IPL season.

Kagiso Rabada

Over the years, bowling has been a massive problem for Virat Kohli and hence, acquiring the services of Kagiso Rabada seems to be a likely prospect. The fast bowler is perhaps the best quick bowler in the world and has the skillsets to be successful in any format. It was hence a surprise when Delhi Capitals released him, but this could prompt RCB to bid and get him to lead their bowling attack.

Chris Morris

The South African has been released by Delhi Capitals and this is the opportunity for Royal Challengers Bangalore to snap him up. Morris with his all-round skills can tick a few boxes for RCB and hence, with Mike Hesson in charge of proceedings, it would be interesting to see if he finds a place in the RCB dugout.