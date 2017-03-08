Sports News

Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA Play

Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA

British MMA fighter Joe ‘Silk’ Cummins believes the success of UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a “one off” in the sport. Cummins, a trainer at the UTC centre in Birmingham, said that any budding fighters need to be “obsessed” with the sport to even stand a chance of replicating McGregor’s lucrative career. Mar 7, 2017
Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA Play

Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA

British MMA fighter Joe ‘Silk’ Cummins believes the success of UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a “one off” in the sport. Cummins, a trainer at the UTC centre in Birmingham, said that any budding fighters need to be “obsessed” with the sport to even stand a chance of replicating McGregor’s lucrative career. Mar 7, 2017
Prev 378 379 380 381 382 383 384 385 386 387 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR