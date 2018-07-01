Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Round of 16 match of Fifa World Cup 2018 between Spain and Russia from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Live Updates
8 min: Russia hitting on the counter
Alexandr Golovin leads a Russian break but Spain avert the danger.
4 min: Corner for Russia
Luzhniki is buzzing. Alexandr Golovin makes a brisk run down the right and wins a corner for Russia. Nothing comes off Samedov's delivery as Spain fend off the danger.
The Spaniards have already had a lot of possession. They are patiently building up to find space inside the Russian box. A back-three is not a bad option for the hosts today. Good move from Chercheshov.
1 min: The match is underway in Moscow
The Spaniards, in blood red, get the match underway at the Luzhniki Stadium. Can the hosts pull off an upset?
The two teams are ready for the national anthems
The stage is set for the biggest match in modern Russia's history. Stanislav Cherchesov's side has defied expectations to reach the knockout stages.
You could tell from the noise that is being generated from inside the Luzhniki Stadium about the importance of this match. The Fifa fan party is being held just outside the stadium.
We're 15 minutes away from the start in Moscow
It's a hot day in Moscow but the Luzhniki Stadium is buzzing. No prize for guessing, the stands are filled with Russian supporters.
The home crowd is expected to get behind the hosts today. A good start from Russia will make things difficult for Spain.
Here are the confirmed line-ups
Spain's Fernando Hierro has made three big changes to the line-up that drew against Morocco. The big news is that Andres Iniesta is not starting for them. Rest, probably?
Right-back Nacho returns replacing Carvajal. Koke and Asensio come into midfield while Iniesta and Alcantara make way.
Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Koke, Busquets; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa.
Hosts Russia, meanwhile, have switched to a 5-4-1 formation with three center-backs. Surprisingly, Denis Cheryshev is not starting for them.
Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Iganshevich, Kudriashov, Zhirkov; Kuziaev, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin; Dzyuba.
Dangerous Russia eye upset
Spain cannot afford defensive errors as Russia hasn't been shy of scoring goals. They demolished Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the World Cup opener at the same venue and went on to hand a 3-1 thrashing to Egypt, who were unimpressive in Russia.
The likes of Denis Cheryshev, Alexander Golovin, and Artem Dzyuba have been extremely impressive and the onus will be on them to trouble the Spanish backline.
Can Spain switch gears today?
Spain haven't been at its dominant best in Russia. After eleventh hour drama that saw former coach Julen Lopetegui being sacked, the La Roja, under Fernando Hierro, managed to avoid an early exit and even scraped through to the top of Group B table.
The 2010 champions have managed only one win so far in the tournament. After being held to a draw in a six-goal thriller in their opening match, Spain managed to beat Iran 1-0 before finishing their round-robin campaign with a disappointing draw against Morocco.