Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has not been told by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that the player wants to leave the club. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old midfielder has become disillusioned with the clubs ambitions, with interests from Manchester united and Liverpool. Wenger said, at a press conference on 9 March, that he hopes Chamberlain stays as he shares the same values as Arsenal football Club. Mar 9, 2017
The Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit sent a number of droll tweets about the 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on 8 March. While that game was petering out in Manchester, over in Spain, Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League by stunning PSG 6-1 on the night. The Catalan club overturned a four goal deficit from the first leg, and progressed in the competition thanks to three goals in the dying minutes. Mar 9, 2017
