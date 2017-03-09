Sports News
IPL vs PSL not happening anytime soon as KKR-Peshawar Zalmi match is just a rumour
Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso set to retire at the end of the season
Rostov vs Manchester United live streaming: Watch Europa League match live online and on TV
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has not been told by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that the player wants to leave the club. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old midfielder has become disillusioned with the clubs ambitions, with interests from Manchester united and Liverpool. Wenger said, at a press conference on 9 March, that he hopes Chamberlain stays as he shares the same values as Arsenal football Club.
Mar 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger surprised by reports Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal
Russian beauty Victoria Lopyreva is ensuring Man Utd fans visiting Rostov remain safe!
Hilarious cricket video: Watch Australia's Fawad Ahmed walk out to bat in the middle without the willow
Play
The Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit sent a number of droll tweets about the 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on 8 March. While that game was petering out in Manchester, over in Spain, Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League by stunning PSG 6-1 on the night. The Catalan club overturned a four goal deficit from the first leg, and progressed in the competition thanks to three goals in the dying minutes.
Mar 9, 2017
Jamie Carragher tweets disappointment after missing historic Barcelona comeback for boring goalless Manchester City vs Stoke match
Play
Mar 9, 2017
Six Nations 2017 Championship schedule: TV listings, dates, time, venues of round four
International Yoga Day 2017: Indian PM Narendra Modi wants to use IPL 2017 as platform to promote yoga
Ex-Real Madrid star Michael Owen blasted for celebrating Barcelona's stunning win
LA Galaxy want Zlatan Ibrahimovic to snub Manchester United and move to the MLS
India vs Australia: Is MS Dhoni playing a role in pitch preparations for Ranchi Test?
Virat Kohli: Doubters and haters don't bother me, belief and right attitude the reason behind my success
