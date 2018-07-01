India take on 14-time champions Australia in the final of Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday, July 1.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The hockey final between arch-rivals India and Australia will start 4 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST and 3 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from the big final?

India are eyeing their first Champions Trophy title in the 37th and last edition of the high-profile tournament while Australia, the powerhouse of world hockey, are favourites for a record 15th title.

The Men in Blue, under Harendra Singh, have come a long way from the disappointment of finishing fourth at Commonwealth Games in April.

After starting the campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over rivals Pakistan, the sixth-ranked side laid down an early maker beating reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their second round robin tie.

However, they had suffered a minor blip, going down to Australia 3-2 but held higher-ranked sides Belgium and the Netherlands to finish second behind Australia and seal a spot in their second successive final.

India had headed into their last round-robin match, knowing a draw would be enough and they managed to keep the hosts quiet.

Can Sreejesh & Co. keep Australia quiet?

India will be on banking on their improved defensive prowess to stop the top-ranked Australians in the big day. PR Sreejesh has been undoubtedly the best custodian in this tournament and has found able support from the Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet, and Surender Kumar at the back.

The backline needs to switch on from the word go as Australia had hurt them in the group stages by pressing hard early in the match.

Sardar Singh provides the much-needed experience and creativity in the midfield, which India had lacked in the Commonwealth Games campaign. With Manpreet Singh's support, the onus of controlling the game and feeding the front line will be on the veteran.

A win today will come as a big boost to Harendra and his men as the Asian giants are heading into a busy stretch where they will carry the burden of the nation at Asian Games and later at the World Cup at home.

Hockey Champions Trophy 2018: Live stream and Global TV listings