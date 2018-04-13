Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 9 action of Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast.

15-year-old Indian shooter wins gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol after setting Games record.

Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil give India bright start Friday, April 13.

Two Indian athletes sent home for breach of no-needle policy.

India had won seven medals, including four in wrestling, Tuesday.

10:15 am IST: Who is Anish Bhanwala

15-year-old shooter Anish, who has become the youngest Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Gold Coast, was a modern pentathlete.

Modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport that involves five different events - fencing, 200m freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running (3200m).

He took to shooting at the age of 12.

Notably, Anish had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games Shooting Championships in Gold Coast in November 2017 and was one of the favorites going into Friday's final.

10:10 am IST: BADMINTON - Saina Nehwal reaches women's singles semi-final

2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Saina Nehwal has reached the semi-final in Gold Coast after beating Canada's Rachel Honderich 21-8, 21-15 in the quarter-final today.

10 am IST: BOXING - Manish Kaushik reaches men's 60kg final

Manish Kaushik defeats England's James McGivern in the men's 60kg boxing semi-final by split decision (4-1) to reach the gold medal match in the category.

He is the third Indian boxer on Friday after Gaurav Solanki (men's 52kg) and Amit (men's 46-49kg) to assure India at least a silver medal.

9:40 am IST: SHOOTING - 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala wins Gold!

15-year-old Indian shooter, Anish Bhanwala wins the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event after setting a Commonwealth Games record of 30.

He becomes the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at Commonwealth Games.

He finished two points clear off siver medalist, Sergei Evglevski of Australia.

9:30 am IST: BADMINTON - Kidambi Srikanth reaches men's singles semi-final

Newly-crowned world number one Kidambi Srikanth Singapore's Ryan Ng ZIn Rei 21-15, 21-12 in just 34 minutes to book a berth in the semi-final of the men's singles comeptition.

Sikki and Ashwini reach women's doubles semi-final

Earlier in the day, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy reached the women's doubles semi-final after beating Hasini Ambalangodage and Dilrukshi Beruwelage of Sri Lanka in straight games.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag reach last-four round, Ruthvika withdraws with injury

Men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty also reached the semi-final round after beating Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 i the quarter-final.

Women's singles player Ruthvika Shivani though withdrew from her women's singles quarter-final against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland with an injury.

9:30 am IST: BOXING - Gaurav Solanki books berth in men's 52kg gold medal match

21-year-old Solanki showed a lot of courage after being knocked down by Sri Lanka's Bandara M Vidanalange twice in the frist round.

He came back strong to win the semi-final bout via split decision (4-0).

9:16 am IST: Gaurav Solanki of India takes on Bandara M Vidanalange of Sri Lanka in the men's 52kg semi-final

Bandara throws two massive left hooks on the Indian, who looked underwhelming in the first round. Solanki manages to survive another round but the powerful Sri Lankan is certainly on top here after knocking his opponent down twice as early as in the first round.

9:13 am IST: BOXING - Amit reaches men's 46-49kg gold medal match, assured of silver

"Oh my god, I just saw Amit throw a right hand," said the on-air commentator while watching the instant highlights of men's 46-49kg semi-final between India's Amit and Uganda's Juma Miiro.

Such was Amit's dominance that the 22-year-old southpaw was chilling around in the net before clinching a win by unanimous decision.

He threw most of his punches with the left hand and impressed quite a few with his swift movements. He will take on England's Yafai Galal in the final on Saturday, April 14.

9:05 am IST: BOXING

Amit is dominating the bout. He is swift on the ring and is using his left hand to land a series of punches on his Ugandan opponent. He seems to be in control after the first two rounds.

Amit is in the ring against Uganda's Juma Miiro. With a win today, he will be assured of at least a silver medal in the 46-49kg category.

8:40 am IST: BOXING

Eight Indian boxers are in action in the semi-final rounds of boxing today.

First up is 22-year-old Amit and he will take on Juma Miiro of Uganda in the men's 46-49kg semi-final.

Full schedule -- Indian boxers semi-finals on Day 9 of CWG 2018.

Men's 52 kg Semi-final

Gaurav Solanki (IND) vs M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara (SL) - 9 am IST

Men's 60 kg Semi-final

Manish Kaushik (IND) vs James McGivern (NIR) - 9.30 am IST

Men's 91 kg Semi-final

Naman Tanwar (IND) vs Jason Whateley (AUS) - 10.30 am IST

Men's 56 kg Semi-final

Husamuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Peter McGrail (ENG) - 3.15 pm IST

Men's 69 kg Semi-final

Manoj Kumar (IND) vs Pat McCormack (ENG) - 3.45 pm IST

Men's 75 kg Semi-final

Vikas Krishan vs Steven Donnelly - 4 pm IST

Men's +91 kg Semi-final

Satish Kumar (IND) vs Keddy Agnes (SEY) - 5 pm IST

8 am IST: SHOOTING - Indian shooters finish 1-2 in 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Even as news of the ban of 2 Indian athletes over breach of Commonwealth Games Federation's 'No Needle Policy' has come as a huge shock, veteran shooter Tejaswini Sawant has helped bring back the smiles.

The 37-year-old has won the gold medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position after setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 457.9 points. India's Anjum Moudgil made sure India finished 1-2 as she bagged the silver with a total of 445.7.

Notably, Sawant had won a silver medal in women's 50m Rifle Prone Thursday, April 12.

Morning round-up

ATHLETICS - Men's Javelin Throw

India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw with a best throw of 80.42m. He finished second in Qualifying Group A behind Anderson Peters of Grenada, who managed a best throw of 80.44m.

Vipin Kashana also made it to the final after finishing third with a best throw of 78.88 from Qualifying Group B.

The final of men's javelin throw will be held on Saturday, April 13.