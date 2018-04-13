Triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi have been sent home from Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast after a needle and a syringe were found in their bedroom at the Commonwealth Games village.

The needle was found in a cup in the bedroom occupied by the two Indian athletes by an Incognitus cleaners operations manager. The syringe was found in the bag of Rakesh.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Medical Commission have made a complaint against the members of the Indian team competing in the 21st edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event, according to a press release from the CGF.

Rakesh and Irfan along with chef de mission of the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA India), Vikram Singh Sisodia, general team manager Namdev Shirgaonker and athletics team manager Ravinder Chaudhry also appeared for a CGF hearing Thursday, April 12.

Unreliable and evasive testimony from Rakesh and Irfan

Athletes asked to leave Australia "on the first flight available"

"The testimony of an Incognitus Cleaners Operations Manager as to the discovery of a needle in a cup on the bedside table in bedroom 2 of Apartment 7 in the Games Village assigned to CGA India and occupied by Rakesh Babu - Athlete, Triple Jump, and Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Athlete, Race Walk ("Bedroom 2") is credible," CGF president Louise Martin CBE said, according to the statement.

"The testimony of the Australia Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) Principal Investigator as to the discovery of a syringe in the bag of Rakesh Babu found in Bedroom 2 which said bag Rakesh Babu admitted to be his property is credible," he added.

"The testimony of athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi who denied all knowledge of the needle in the cup in Bedroom 2 and the further testimony of Rakesh Babu that he had no knowledge of the syringe found in his bag in Bedroom 2 are both unreliable and evasive.

"Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are in breach of the No Needle Policy in that they failed to ensure compliance with the No Needle Policy and, in particular, failed to ensure compliance with paragraphs I, II, III and IV of the No Needle Policy.

"In the circumstances: The CGF shall issue a strong reprimand to Vikram Singh Sisodia, Namdev Shirgaonker, and Ravinder Chaudhry that they and other persons failed to ensure compliance with the No Needle Policy. The CGF shall advise Vikram Singh Sisodia, Namdev Shirgaonker and Ravinder Chaudhry that any further infractions by any member of the Indian Team of the No Needle Policy could result in the withdrawal of accreditation of the offending person.

"Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games.

"The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village.

"We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available."

More to follow...