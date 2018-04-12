Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 action from Gold Coast.

India is currently on the third spot in the medal table with 12 gold, four silver, and eight bronze medals.

9:19 am IST: Kidambi Srikanth is now in action against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne in the men's singles Round of 16 badminton.

9:15 am IST: BADMINTON - HS Prannoy reaches men's singles quarter-final.

After winning a hard-fought opening game against Australia's Anthony Joe 21-18, Prannoy buckled up and made light work of his opponent to clinch a straight game win and make the last-eight round of men's singles.

9:10 am IST: SQUASH - Indian mixed doubles teams enter quarter-finals

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal reach mixed doubles quarter-final.

The Indian duo survived a huge scare agaisnt Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh as they came back from behind after losing the first game 11-7.

Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu defeated New Zealand paring of Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Miller in three games to reach the quarter-final.

9:07 am IST: BADMINTON - HS Prannoy looks far more comfortable in the second game. He goes into the break 11-4 after taking the first game 21-18.

Some words of wisdom for Prannoy from India's cheif national coach Pullela Gopichand during the break.

8:58 am IST: BADMINTON - HS Prannoy tested in first game of R16 match.

Australia's Anthony Joe stretched Prannoy to the limits before the Indian shuttler clinched a 21-18 win in the first game.

8:50 am IST: TABLE TENNIS - Contrasting results for Manika Batra and Madhurika Patkar

Manika Batra, the star of India's women's team gold medal, has reached the quarter-final of women's singles table tennis after beating Australia's Tracy Feng 4-1.

On the other hand, Madhurika Patkar's hopes of reaching the last-eight round were dashed after her 4-1 loss to Kelly Sibley of England.

8:45 am IST: HS Prannoy is in badminton men's singles Round of 16 action against Australia's Anthony Joe.

Here's the complete round-up of badminton action from the morning session of Thursday, April 12. Check out the remaining fixtures as well.

Badminton results from Day 8

Rankireddy and Ponnappa reach Mixed Doubles quarter-final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa made it to the last-eight of mixed doubles category after beating Nyl Yakura and Kristen Tsai of Canada in straight games.

Chopra and Reddy reach mixed doubles quarter-final

Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy made light work of Singapore's Crystal Wong and Bawa Chrisnanta to reach the quarter-final.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde reaches women's singles quarter-final

Ruthivka Shivani won a hard-fought Round of 16 match against Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 21-10, 21-23, 21-10 in 55 minutes to reach the quarter-final of women's singles category.

More Round of 16 action is coming up. Fixtures below.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Niluka Karunaratne (SRI) - Around 9 am IST

PV Sindhu vs Chen Hsuan-Yu (AUS) - 9:10 am IST

Saina Nehwal vs Jessica Li (IOM) - Not before 2:30 pm IST

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Sheetty vs Aatish Lubah/Jean Paul Christopher (MRI) - Not before 2:30 pm IST

Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ong Ren-Ne/Wong Jia Crystal (SGP - 4:20 pm IST

8 am IST: It has been a brilliant morning for Indian wrestlers in Gold Coast.

Rahul Aware makes to the final of men's 57kg freestyle.

The 26-year-old defeated Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan in a hard-fought semi-final. Aware pulled out an ankle lace, notching up six consecutive points from being 4-4. He won the match with a scoreline of 12-8.

Aware will take on Steven Takahashi of Canada in the final later today.

Sushil Kumar storms into men's 74kg freestyle final

The two-time Olympic medalist from India was dominant throughout the day and his semi-final bout against Australia's Conor Evans. He clinched a victory by fall as early as in the first period.

Sushil will now take on Johannes Botha of South Africa in the final later today.

Babita Kumari in gold medal match!

Babita, who is eyeing her second Commonwealth Games gold medal, has reached the final of women's Freestyle 53kg Nordic Category.

She has won all her bouts (three on three) so far and will take on Canada's Diana Weicker in the fourth group stage match, which will also serve as the gold medal match as no other wrestlers in the group can overtake the Babita and Weicker.

Check out the points table of Freestyle 53kg Nordic event here.

Kiran loses semi-final, eyes 76kg freestyle bronze

The 26-year-old was decimated in the semi-final of 76kg women's freestyle event as she was beaten via Technical Superiority (10-0) by Nigeria's Onyebuchi Blessing.

Kiran will now face Mauritius' Pariadhaven Katouskia in the bronze medal match later today.

Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu reaches men's triple jump final!

The 25-year-old finished on top of Group B qualifying round earlier this morning with a best jump of 16.39m, which he achieved in his first attempt.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Babu just managed to qualify for the 12-man final with a best jump of 15.98m.

Notably, no athlete across the two qualification groups managed to cross the automatic qualification mark of 16.60m.

Neeraj Kumar, Anish dominate 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification

India's Neeraj Kumar and Anish finished first and third, respectively, at the end of the qualification stage 1 of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

With 291 points, Neeraj finished four points clear of second-placed Sam Gowin.

Anish finished with 286 points.

The qualification Stage 3 will take place at the Belmont Shooting Centre tomorrow, which will be followed by the Finals.