Shreyasi Singh wins gold in women's double trap
Om Mitharval wins bronze in men's 50m pistol finals; Jitu Rai suffers early exit
Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg women's boxing event
India's men's hockey team faces England in final Pool B match
10:39am IST: India's Shreyasi Singh wins gold in women's double trap
Singh, who won the silver medal in the double trap event in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a dramatic shoot-off to secure India's 12th gold in the 2018 event.
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Rounds
|Result
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1167
|IND Shreyasi SINGH
|24
|25
|22
|25
|96 +2
|2
|1011
|AUS Emma COX
|23
|28
|27
|18
|96 +1
|3
|1292
|SCO Linda PEARSON
|24
|25
|18
|20
|87
Hello and welcome to International Business Times, India's coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Here is a recap of India's exploits on day seven of the games so far:
Indian boxer Mary Kom cruised into the final of the 48kg women's boxing event by scoring a unanimous points victory over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrushi Koddithuwakku. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist will face Wales's Kristina O'Hara in the gold medal bout.
Om Mitharval netted India a bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol finals, with defending champion Jitu Rai suffering a disappointing early elimination.
Later in the day, India's men's hockey team will take on England in their final group match, with the winner grabbing top spot in Pool B and potentially avoiding Australia in the semi-finals.
Also today, Tejaswin Shankar will have a chance to become the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in high jump, while Hima Das will compete in the final of the women's 400m athletics event.