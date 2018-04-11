Shreyasi Singh wins gold in women's double trap Om Mitharval wins bronze in men's 50m pistol finals; Jitu Rai suffers early exit

Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg women's boxing event

India's men's hockey team faces England in final Pool B match

10:39am IST: India's Shreyasi Singh wins gold in women's double trap

Singh, who won the silver medal in the double trap event in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a dramatic shoot-off to secure India's 12th gold in the 2018 event.

Rank Bib Name Rounds Result 1 2 3 4 1 1167 IND Shreyasi SINGH 24 25 22 25 96 +2 2 1011 AUS Emma COX 23 28 27 18 96 +1 3 1292 SCO Linda PEARSON 24 25 18 20 87

Here is a recap of India's exploits on day seven of the games so far:

Indian boxer Mary Kom cruised into the final of the 48kg women's boxing event by scoring a unanimous points victory over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrushi Koddithuwakku. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist will face Wales's Kristina O'Hara in the gold medal bout.

Om Mitharval netted India a bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol finals, with defending champion Jitu Rai suffering a disappointing early elimination.

Later in the day, India's men's hockey team will take on England in their final group match, with the winner grabbing top spot in Pool B and potentially avoiding Australia in the semi-finals.

Also today, Tejaswin Shankar will have a chance to become the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in high jump, while Hima Das will compete in the final of the women's 400m athletics event.