11-time champion Lee Chong Wei takes on in-form Kento Momota in the men's singles final of Malaysia Open 2018 in Bukit Jalil on Sunday, July 1.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The much-anticipated final of the World Tour Super 750 tournament will not start before 4 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST and 9 am BST.

Momota stands in between Chong Wei and a 12th title

No shuttler has found so much success at a single tournament like Chong Wei has in Malaysia Open. The 35-year-old, who has won the tournament every year since 2004 expect in 2007, 2015 and 2017, will be chasing a 12th title in Sunday's final.

The Malaysian great, who was beaten by arch-rival Lin Dan in last year's final, has been on top form in the ongoing tournament. He has not dropped a game yet and the way with which he eased past world number one Viktor Axelsen in a one-sided quarter-final (21-17, 21-9) was a clear warning signal to the rest of the men's single field.

However, Momota is not going to be worried. The 25-year-old Japanese has looked hungrier than ever on return from a year-long gambling ban in 2017 and is winning titles without being tested.

The reigning Asian champion has stitched a 21-match unbeaten run that dates back to March when he won the Vietnam International Challenge.

He has already beaten Chong Wei once this year when the two met in the semi-final of Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan and has made light work of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long not once but twice.

On Saturday, Momota crushed India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 in the semi-final. The Japanese star was on top of his game, mixing aggression with solid defence as he gave no time to his Indian opponent to control the rallies.

Hoping to enjoy another great battle with Momota: Chong Wei

An in-form Momota, who has no real weaknesses, can be a handful for Chong Wei but the veteran Malaysian shuttler will be hoping to make use of all his experience on Sunday. The local favourite will have the backing of a passionate home crowd as well.

"I am hoping to play well and enjoy another great battle with him after losing to him in Wuhan. I have come this far and I will keep on fighting. It will be a dream come true if I can win my 12th title today," Chong Wei said, as quoted by The Star.

