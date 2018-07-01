The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Krunal Pandya as Washington Sundar's replacement in India's T20I side and Axar Patel in the ODI side for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during Indian team's training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26, 2018. He subsequently underwent scans and was seen by a specialist. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has a fractured left thumb and has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England. Bumrah suffered the injury during India's first T20I against Ireland. The selectors have named Deepak Chahar as his replacement in the T20I side.

India's squad for T2OIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

The selectors have also added Rishabh Pant to India A squad for the four-day matches. Currently a member of the India A' squad for the one-day games, Pant will continue to be with the side for the longer format too.

India A squad for four-day matches: Karun Nair (Captain), R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rishabh Pant

India tour of England 2018 schedule (all times local)

3 July (Tuesday) – 1st T20I, Emirates Old Trafford (5.30 pm) 6 July (Friday) – 2nd T20I, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff (5.30 pm) 8 July (Sunday) – 3rd T20I, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (2 pm)

12 July (Thursday) – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (12.30 pm) 14 July (Saturday) – 2nd ODI, Lord's (11 am) 17 July (Tuesday) – 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley (12.30 pm)