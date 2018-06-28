Team India began their tour of the UK with a big win over Ireland in the opening T20I for the Netmeds Cup in Malahide. Lead by Rohit Sharma's 97, the men in blue posted a formidable 208/5 and beat the hosts by 76 runs.

Winning the toss, Ireland elected to bowl first on a dry wicket that didn't offer much movement for bowlers. Shikhar and Rohit took apart the Irish bowling with their 160 runs stand for the first wicket. The duo smashed the Irish bowlers all over the park, occasionally giving the Irish a few chances, but the fielders failing to hold on. Dhawan was the first to fall, caught by Thomson off O'Brien after making 74.

Peter Chase was Ireland's most successful bowler, taking four wickets at an economy of just 8.75. The bowler first dismissed Raina cheaply, before taking M.S. Dhoni and Rohit off consecutive deliveries. He failed to claim a hat-trick but returned next over to dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck.

Following Dhawan's wicket, Rohit managed to keep the runs flowing at one end while the batsmen at the other failed to capitalize on their chances.

Ireland began their chase in a shaky manner after James Shannon was dropped by Pandya in the first over. Paul Stirling fell next over to Bumrah after hitting one straight in the air only to be caught by Kuldeep Yadav.

Shannon kept Ireland's hopes alive with a couple of good hits, eventually getting his maiden 50, but the rest of the side failed to come good as the Irish kept losing regular wickets. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the Irish batsmen, taking four and three wickets each.

Apart from Shannon, only three other batsmen made it to double figures as Ireland collapsed at the hand of India's experienced bowlers. The side struggled to reach 132, barely escaping being bowled all out.

Ireland will have another chance to make amends when they take on India in the second T20I at Malahide on Friday

Brief scores

India: 208/5 [Rohit 97 (61), Dhawan 74 (45), Chase 35-4]

Ireland: 132/9 [Shannon 60 (35), Thomspon 12 (8), Kuldeep 21-4]