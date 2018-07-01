In-form Croatia take on Denmark in the fourth Round of 16 tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, July 1.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Croatia vs Denmark will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What to expect from the tie

Croatia are firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, given their dominant performances in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Luka Modric-led team won all three games and topped Group D. At the very venue, they had crushed Argentina 3-0 and laid down an early marker.

Modric along with Ivan Perisic, Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic seem to be in fine form, making Croatia one of the most dangerous attacking units in the tournament.

On the other hand, Denmark finished second behind France in Group C after holding the Les Blues to a goalless draw on the final matchday of the group.

The Danes have managed only two goals so far but their defence has been solid so far. They are yet to concede from open play in the World Cup in Russia.

Denmark to play attacking football

Denmark coach Age Hareide though has said his side will attack more on Sunday against Croatia, who have been equally good at the back.

"I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far. We need to play differently to progress. We need to defend, but we also need to attack more than we've done in previous matches," Hareide said.

The onus will be on Christian Eriksen and the Tottenham Hotspur star has already opened his account in Russia.

Possible line-ups

Croatia: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Badelj; Rebic, Modric, Perisic; Mandzukic.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Larsen, Christensen, Kjaer, Dalsgaard; Schone, Delaney; Sisto, Eriksen, Poulsen; Jorgensen.

