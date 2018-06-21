Hello and welcome to the live updates of Group D tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 Russia between Argentina and Croatia.
46 min: Sergio Aguero gets the ball rolling
The second half gets underway in Nizhny Novgorod. Sergio Aguero makes his first touch after 21 minutes, this time to kickstart the second 45 minutes.
Argentina need to buckle up. Croatia need a win here to book their place in the last-16 and if they do so, Sampaoli and his men are in for some trouble.
Some worrying numbers for Argentina fans
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero failed to make an impact in the first-half. The Manchester City striker, who scored against Iceland, did not touch the ball for a little more than 21 minutes towards the end of the first 45 minutes, according to Opta Joe.
7 & 20 - The two Argentina players with the fewest touches in the first half vs Croatia are Sergio Aguero (7) and Lionel Messi (20). Wasted. #ARG #ARGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WcXMFTVrSA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018
21:11 - Sergio Aguero didn't touch the ball at all in the final 21 minutes & 11 seconds of the first half for Argentina vs Croatia (incl. injury time). Lonely.#ARGCRO #ARG #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/S2O10dbom4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018
Half-time: ARG 0-0 CRO
It remains goalless in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of the first 45 minutes.
Goalless in Nizhny Novgorod...#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/z8ppZlXpUs— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018
The first-half ends with Rebic wasting a good chance. He received a delightful cross from Luka Modric from the right but she shoots it way off target. Perisic was free at the right inside the box but Rebic saying he did not see him coming in.
Both teams had a lot of chances and made some unpardonable misses and defensive errors. While Mandzukic misses a relatively tougher chance to head one into the near post, Perez shot wide off an open goal.
The problem for Argentina is that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been non-existent.
Diego Maradona, who is at the stands, isn't happy with what he is seeing from the Albiceleste.
40 min: Rebic gets a yellow card, Argentina want a red
Nasty challenge from Rebic. He presses his foot on Salvio's leg. The referee immediately stops play and books the winger. Jorge Samapaoli isn't happy at all.
32 min: Mandzukic misses
Action at the other end. Vrsaljko puts a delightful cross from the right to the left. Mandzukic puts in a dive and heads it wide off the post. Cabarello should be a relieved man.
30 min: Enzo Perez shoots wife off an empty goal
What a chance and what a miss! Lovren and goalkeeper Subasic hesitate to lose possession dangerously inside the box. Salvio gets on to the loose ball and finds an incoming Perez, who shoots wife off an empty goal. Terrible miss, Argentina should have been 1-0 up.
21 min: It's all happening out there
Jorge Sampaoli is miffed with his defence and rightly so. Caballero is dangerously putting short passes. He almost let Mandzukic score one when he tried to find Tagliafico just outside the box. Meanwhile, Otamendi swings in the air as the ball goes past him, giving a few nervy moments for the Albiceleste fans at the stadium.
Argentina are also miffed with the referee. They surrounded him after Croatia were given a free-kick from just outside their box. The referee penalised Argentina after Mascherano pushed Modric to the turf but they weren't awarded a free-kick when Perez was shoved by Brozovic.
13 min: Vital block from Lovren
Argentina are getting into the groove here. After they worked the Croatian goalkeeper with a lob into the box, Salvio's cross from the right gave some nervy moments for the opposition defence.
Meza's shot was deflected over the crossbar for a corner. Argentina took it short but Rakitic cleared it out of danger.
10 min: Croatia impress but it remains 0-0
Croatia are producing the more threatening moments. Argentina's back three are having some problems here.
Modric's long ball found Vrsajiko inside the box on the right. The left-back headed it into the middle but Tagliafico made a crucial save.
5 min: Corner for Croatia
Early warning for Argentina. Ivan Perisic fires one, targetting the far post from the left. Cabellero gets his hands to it and a corner.
The corner was comfortably cleared by Mascherano.
Croatia get the game underway
It's on. The big match of the day gets underway in Nizhny Novgorod. Lionel Messi was seemingly seeking divine intervention before the kick-off.
The two teams are making their way out
We are beginning with the national anthem of Argentina.
Some tense faces in the tunnel as the two teams make their way out to the turf. Argentina need to bury their opening match disappointment and start afresh today.
Is it Messi's time today? Well, he has to get the job done as a defeat or a draw could put the Albiceleste in a serious position.
In Messi they trust ?? #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/HcEQihFNbJ— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 21, 2018
Argentina and their love affair with June 21
Here's an interesting stat from Fifa's official website.
Argentina have played five World Cup matches on June 21 and they have won four of them, by convincing margins.
vs Peru - 6-0 in 1978
vs Greece - 4-0 in 1994
vs Jamaica - 5-0 in 1998
vs Netherland - 0-0 in 2006
vs Iran - 1-0 in 2014
Argentina make three changes
Okay, Jorge Sampaoli has made three wholesale changes to the squad. Angel Di Maria, Lucas Biglia, and Marcos Rojo are out while Marcos Aruna, Enzo Perez and Gabriel Mercado star for the Albiceleste.
Argentina have also switched to a three-man backline. They are going in with 3-4-3, in contrast to the 4-2-3-1. Lionel Messi is playing on the right and not a central role today.
Here are the confirmed line-ups of Croatia and Argentina
TEAM NEWS // #ARGCRO— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018
This promises to be a good one in Nizhny Novgorod... ????#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4MuxZz1NEW
Can confident Croatia pull off an upset?
Croatia will be a confident unit following their comfortable 2-0 win over Nigeria last week. Their captain and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric did not waste any time to get on the scoresheet as he hit the second goal of their match from the spot. With Modric and Rakitic running the midfield, Croatia look a dangerous outfit.
Can Messi buckle up?
The biggest talking point of Argentina's opening game was Messi's missed penalty. The superstar of world football got only three shots on target and struggled to find spaces in the attacking third.
The Barcelona man needs to step up if Argentina are to avoid a catastrophic early exit from Russia.
Misfiring Argentina held by Iceland
Argentina are heading into the match after being held by minnows Iceland in their Group D opener on Saturday, June 16. Lionel Messi missed a penalty and was crowded out as Iceland equalised.
The Barcelona man had 10 attempts but failed to convert even one. Sergio Aguero gave the La Albiceleste the early lead but Argentina fizzled out and struggled to break down Iceland, who sat deep throughout the tie.