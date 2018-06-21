It remains goalless in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of the first 45 minutes.

The first-half ends with Rebic wasting a good chance. He received a delightful cross from Luka Modric from the right but she shoots it way off target. Perisic was free at the right inside the box but Rebic saying he did not see him coming in.

Both teams had a lot of chances and made some unpardonable misses and defensive errors. While Mandzukic misses a relatively tougher chance to head one into the near post, Perez shot wide off an open goal.

The problem for Argentina is that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been non-existent.

Diego Maradona, who is at the stands, isn't happy with what he is seeing from the Albiceleste.