Hello and welcome to the live updates of Group D opener of Fifa World Cup 2018 between Argentina and Iceland from Spartak Stadium, Moscow.
Di Maria, Aguero start Argentina's World Cup opener
Argentina's starting line-up was confirmed as early as on Friday by Jorge Sampaoli.
Argentina (confirmed): Caballero; Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Biglia, Mascherano, Meza; Messi, Di Maria; Aguero.
Massive support for Argentina expected
We have begun our coverage for the match a little earlier than normal. Argentina fans in Moscow had reached the Spartak Stadium, hours in advance.
Five more hours to kickoff against #ISL and #ARG fans are already gathering outside the stadium #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MiuG5wDOtc— justin (@JustinOngCNA) June 16, 2018
Iceland set to make World Cup finals debut
Iceland, arguably the team of Euro 2016, will be facing a huge test in their first-ever World Cup finals tie. The return of Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from an injury layoff just in time for the biggest showdown is a big boost to the European side.
Iceland surprised quite a few with their well-organised approach against top teams, including Portugal and England at the continental competition two years ago. While they held the Ronaldo-led side in the group stages, the spirited unit booted out England in the Round of 16.
Can Lionel Messi give Argentina a winning start?
We're a couple of hours away from the big match of the day. Lionel Messi will start his fourth World Cup campaign, still in search of the elusive title in Moscow.
With the man himself saying that his World Cup future will depend on the La Albiceleste's performance in Russia, the South American giants will be hoping for a strong start on Saturday.
Argentina had an ordinary qualifying campaign, during which they had played under three different coaches. However, Jorge Sampaoli helped Argentina, who in danger of missing a Russia berth regroup, as Lionel Messi struck a hat-trick against Ecuador in October last year.
With defeats to Spain and Nigeria, Argentina haven't been in their best form in the lead-up to the quadrennial tournament but they will be hoping for a fresh start in Moscow.