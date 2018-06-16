We're a couple of hours away from the big match of the day. Lionel Messi will start his fourth World Cup campaign, still in search of the elusive title in Moscow.

With the man himself saying that his World Cup future will depend on the La Albiceleste's performance in Russia, the South American giants will be hoping for a strong start on Saturday.

Argentina had an ordinary qualifying campaign, during which they had played under three different coaches. However, Jorge Sampaoli helped Argentina, who in danger of missing a Russia berth regroup, as Lionel Messi struck a hat-trick against Ecuador in October last year.

With defeats to Spain and Nigeria, Argentina haven't been in their best form in the lead-up to the quadrennial tournament but they will be hoping for a fresh start in Moscow.