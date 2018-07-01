After Argentina's exit from World Cup on Saturday, Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay at Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Edinson Cavani's two goals ensured Uruguay's victory against Portugal by 2-1. Portugal's only goal came early in the second half by Pepe (55'). Uruguay's strong defence at the end of the game ensured stopping equalizer from Portugal. Uruguay will now face France in the quarter-finals.
FIFA WC 2018: Uruguay eliminates Portugal
