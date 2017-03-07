Sports News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims he and star player Alexis Sanchez have had a confrontation. Sanchez was left out of the Gunners starting XI on Saturday (4 March), coming off the bench at half-time as his side slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. With Sanchez yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, that incident has cast further doubt on his future at the club.
Mar 6, 2017
Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up claims
List of the greatest Champions League comebacks: Can Arsenal, Barcelona join now?
Forget Sanchez vs Wenger: Here are the top 5 bust-ups between players and managers
West Ham vs Chelsea EPL live streaming: Watch Premier League football live on TV, Online
Wenger channels his inner Donald Trump when asked about Sanchez relationship
Alexis Sanchez and Aresene Wenger have appeared to have made up after reported discontent between the pair, which has fuelled transfer rumours. According to the Mirror, the former Barcelona mans attitude on the training ground, rows with Arsene Wenger, and Sanchez distancing himself since their defeat to Bayern has not impressed Wenger and his staff.
Mar 6, 2017
Alexis Sanchez shakes Arsene Wengers hand after training ground bust-up rumours
Chance to win U17 World Cup India tickets and work with FIFA: FULL DETAILS
Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez make up as pictures show the two shaking hands at training
