Sports News

Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up claims Play

Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up claims

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims he and star player Alexis Sanchez have had a confrontation. Sanchez was left out of the Gunners starting XI on Saturday (4 March), coming off the bench at half-time as his side slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. With Sanchez yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, that incident has cast further doubt on his future at the club. Mar 6, 2017
Alexis Sanchez shakes Arsene Wengers hand after training ground bust-up rumours Play

Alexis Sanchez shakes Arsene Wengers hand after training ground bust-up rumours

Alexis Sanchez and Aresene Wenger have appeared to have made up after reported discontent between the pair, which has fuelled transfer rumours. According to the Mirror, the former Barcelona mans attitude on the training ground, rows with Arsene Wenger, and Sanchez distancing himself since their defeat to Bayern has not impressed Wenger and his staff. Mar 6, 2017
Prev 380 381 382 383 384 385 386 387 388 389 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR