Powerball said that the buyer of a ticket in Massachusetts won an estimated $700 million on Wednesday after matching all six of the numbers drawn on Wednesday night, according to Reuters.
Aug 25, 2017
Sports News
The 2017 UEFA Champions Leagues group formation has been drawn, and will feature 5 English teams for the first time.
Aug 25, 2017
The 2017 UEFA Champions League group stage draw
Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho quarter-final live stream: Watch World Championships on TV, online
Here is all that you need to know about Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, who was selected for the Sri Lankan team in 2012 even before playing any first class cricket.
Aug 25, 2017
Who is Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya? Former Chennai Super Kings' spinner who surprised Virat Kohli's team
Jose Mourinho's United will return to the top-tier continental competition during Match Day 1 in September.
Aug 25, 2017
Champions League 2017/18 draw, schedule: Man Utd to be unstoppable in group stage?
MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar showed great maturity in India's win as Akila Dananjaya's incredible six-wicket haul went in vain for Sri Lanka.
Aug 25, 2017
MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar outdo Dananjaya's six-for in thrilling 2nd ODI win for India
St Kitts and Nevis holds India 1-1 in a hard-fought football match in Mumbai
Arsenal had been linked with the Monaco winger earlier in the transfer window, but since the Ligue 1 club have sold a number of high profile players already this summer, Wenger believes the deal is dead.
Aug 24, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms Thomas Lemar deal is dead
The duo traded barbs for the final time at the press conference in Las Vegas on 23 August. Former boxing world champion Mayweather and MMA fighter McGregor will face each other in the ring on 26 August, in what is expected to be the most lucrative fight in history.
Aug 24, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in final press conference before fight
The almost impenetrable code of a Babylonian stone tablet has been cracked after 3,700 years. Archaeologists have discovered that the tablet records a kind of mathematics superior to aspects of our own today.
Aug 24, 2017
Mystery of Ancient Babylonian stone tablet solved
Indian combat sports fans are waiting with bated breath for Sunday morning as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor get set for the 'Fight of the Millennium'.
Aug 24, 2017
Want to watch Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match live in India? Follow these steps
Diana Edulji, who is also a member of the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, also says some of the BCCI members are not happy with Mithali Raj and Co. show at Women's World Cup 2017.
Aug 24, 2017
Former BCCI president N Srinivasan was against women's cricket: Ex-India captain
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh-in could be the big trailer before they go head-to-head for the mega bout.
Aug 24, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh-in live streaming: Date, time, where to watch
Brazil legend and ex-ISL football coach Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail
India vs St Kitts and Nevis football live: Watch tri-nation match online, on TV
