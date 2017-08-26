Play
While Federer and Nadal have been drawn in the same half, Maria Sharapova, who returns to Grand Slam action after her doping ban, will face second seed Simona Halep in a blockbuster first round clash.
Aug 26, 2017
Sports News
Manchester United have looked great this season, so why change anything, even with the former champions Leicester City coming to Old Trafford
Aug 26, 2017
English Premier League 2017-18 team news: Manchester United vs Leicester City starting XI
The Manchester clubs will look to put pressure on their rivals by picking up all three points on Saturday. But who are they playing and when?
Aug 26, 2017
Premier League 2017-18 today's TV schedule in India: Manchester United and Man City in action
Sebastian Vettel has still not followed his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in signing a new contract extension. This has led to major speculations.
Aug 25, 2017
Lewis Hamilton comments on Sebastian Vettel possibly joining him at Mercedes
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal reach World Championships semi-final, assured of at least Bronze
Four stunning women, known as 'Corona girls', will play a huge role in the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas.
Aug 25, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor: These stunning ring girls will heat up Las Vegas fight! [Photos]
Here are some of the well-known celebrities from all walks of life that are expected to be present for the Mayweather vs McGregor multi-million dollar bout.
Aug 25, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor: List of celebs in attendance including Angelina, LeBron, Drake
Check out the top quotes from Ibrahimovic as he re-joins Man Utd. He has also made a cheeky remark about what Manchester City fans do on seeing him!
Aug 25, 2017
This is how much Zlatan Ibrahimovic will earn in his return to Manchester United
Shiva Thapa and Vikas Krishan are among medal favourites as an eight-member Indian contingent will be eyeing for glory in Hamburg in the world meet between August 25 and September 2.
Aug 25, 2017
World Boxing Championships 2017 live streaming: Complete list of Indian boxers; full schedule
Test to Taste: Indian cricketers who are great on-field but not so as restaurateurs
The US Open 2017 seeding has been announced with Rafael Nadal as top seed. Roger Federer is seeded third. Big stars like Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic will miss the grand slam.
Aug 25, 2017
Who will win US Open 2017? John McEnroe picks Roger Federer ahead of Rafael Nadal
The top 10 highest paid celebrities on Instagram as of August 2017.
Aug 25, 2017
Highest paid celebrities on Instagram
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal quarter-final live streaming: Watch World Championships on TV, online
Veteran group VoteVets has spoken out against President Trumps proposed legislation, which would band transgender people from serving in the military.
Aug 25, 2017
Veterans resist Trumps transgender military ban
T20 Global League Player Draft (Auction) has no Indian stars: Full list of foreign cricketers available
