Indian all-round cricketer Vijay Shankar got trolled and bashed on social media for not performing well in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Twitterati slammed the all-rounder with criticism and made fun of him sharing memes and demanding Rishabh Pant's inclusion in place of him.

The selection of Vijay Shankar in the Indian squad was heavily criticised by many former cricketers and cricket lovers as they wanted in-form Ambati Rayudu. According to the selectors, Shankar is a good all-rounder so he will contribute with both bat and ball and is a safer option than Rayudu. But Shankar, who has been starting for India in the World Cup is having a miserable time out there. While playing against Pakistan he picked up two wickets and scored 15 runs. In the match against Afghanistan, he made a slow-paced 29 runs which could have been responsible if India lost. Finally, in the match against West Indies, he again failed to do justice to the number four spot by getting out for 14 runs.

#VijayShankar he is a deadly combo of Virat kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

1. He bats like Jasprit Bumrah

2. He bowls like Virat Kohli

Whatta a player. — Lakshya Pandey (@LakshyaPandey20) June 28, 2019

Vijay Shankar has to be the worst cricketer to play for India in recent memory. Just why do we play him?#INDvWI #CWC19 — Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) June 27, 2019

A weak Number 4 further weakens the middle order. Always had reservations about Vijay Shankar #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 27, 2019

India have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals after defeating West Indies by 125 runs on June 27 at the Old Trafford stadium. The Men in Blue overwhelmed their opponents by brilliant performances from their batsmen and bowlers. India have been in superb form throughout the tournament as both their bowlers and batsmen have been performing when required.

The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the tournament as they have won five out of six of their fixtures. The match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. They are currently placed second on the table after Australia. The Virat Kohli led side are next going to face hosts England at the Edgbaston stadium on June 30. It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri field Vijay Shankar or not.