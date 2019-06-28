Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal by third umpire Michael Gough during India's World Cup match against West Indies in Manchester on June 27 had created quite a stir on social media. Angry fans even vandalised Michael Gough's Wikipedia page and wrote that the latter "overturn the on-field umpiring decision of "not out" for Rohit Sharma without considering a replay of the ball and without conclusive evidence." And now Rohit Sharma too has taken to social media to express his disappointment over the third umpire's verdict.

Posting a screenshot from the footage of his 'unfair' dismissal which shows a gap between bat and pad as the ball went through it, Rohit Sharma used a face palm and rolling eyes emojis to mock the third umpire's decision on Twitter. During the match, the verdict had left Rohit flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head. The snickometer did show movement, but it was clearly a decision that could have gone either ways. However, the Men in Blue won the match convincingly by 125 runs.

Twitter users too backed Rohit and started calling out ICC for the bad umpiring that has been taking place even with the use of technology. However, his fans tried to pacify Rohit asking him to put the past behind him and encouraged him to perform well in the upcoming matches.

Take a look.

(With IANS Inputs)