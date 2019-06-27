Live

India take on West Indies in a crucial match of the ICC 2019 World Cup. A victory for the Men in Blue would take them into semi-finals. Indian team also needs to reassert its dominance after a rather average performance against Afghanistan where they just avoided an embarrasing defeat.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been disappointing in this event but are never short of firepower. A lot would depend on their bowling which hasn't always delivered.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. An unchanged Indian XI goes into this match, giving another chance to Mohammad Shami for firmly establishing his place in the team. West Indies have made two changes, strengthening their batting by bringing in all-rounder Fabien Allen and Sunil Ambris in place of off-spinner Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis. Ambris has joined the team as a replacement for Andre Russell.

