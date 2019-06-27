India take on West Indies in a crucial match of the ICC 2019 World Cup. A victory for the Men in Blue would take them into semi-finals. Indian team also needs to reassert its dominance after a rather average performance against Afghanistan where they just avoided an embarrasing defeat.
West Indies, on the other hand, have been disappointing in this event but are never short of firepower. A lot would depend on their bowling which hasn't always delivered.
Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. An unchanged Indian XI goes into this match, giving another chance to Mohammad Shami for firmly establishing his place in the team. West Indies have made two changes, strengthening their batting by bringing in all-rounder Fabien Allen and Sunil Ambris in place of off-spinner Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis. Ambris has joined the team as a replacement for Andre Russell.
Live Updates
Rohit given out controversially
In what could become a major talking point, Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind after West Indies asked for DRS. The snickometer seemed inconclusive as the ball seemed to hit the bat and pad at nearly the same time. Sharma seemed heavily dejected by that decision.
West Indies in trouble early on as Rohit gets settled
Rohit Sharma has developed a very responsible way of batting where he allows himself to get used to the pace of the ball in the first couple of overs and then starts to expand. He seems to have done the exact same thing here by playing cautiously early on and has now declared his intent with a pull shot for six. These are danger signs for West Indies as the Mumbai batsman looks nearly impossible to get out when he gets his eye in. With the pitch not showing any help for bowlers, West Indies may be in for a long leather hunt.
Early swing for Cottrell but with true bounce
The first over Sheldon Cottrell saw the ball moving but the true bounce of the pitch suggest a high-scoring match.