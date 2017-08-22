Play
Not only the BCCI, it is learnt that certain members of Virat Kohli's Team India are also disappointed with Nike's sub-standard kits.
Keeping in mind the 2019 Asia Cup, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also felt the need to play some regular football.
Aug 22, 2017
ISL 2017: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reveals his reason for joining Bengaluru FC
PV Sindhu at World Championships 2017 live streaming: Watch India star live on TV, Online
Arsenal have so far rejected all advances for Alexis Sanchez, who is wanted by Man City, PSG and Chelsea
Aug 22, 2017
Alexis Sanchez-Sergio Aguero swap deal could happen, says Richard Keys
Wayne Rooney brilliance: Everton star shows he ain't done yet with 200th Premier League goal
Watch Premier League 2017-18 live: Manchester City vs Everton live streaming and TV information
McGregor will face the undefeated boxing legend in the much-anticipated Superfight on Sunday, August 26. As expected, the UFC star has been doing a lot of trash-talking.
Aug 21, 2017
Only Bruce Lee can mimic my style: McGregor warns Mayweather ahead of Superfight
Barcelona could very soon press the panic button if they do not get the players of their choice before the transfer window shuts down next month. They have, so far, failed to land key targets, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.
Aug 21, 2017
Coutinho's Barca dream over? Barcelona desperate to sign former Man Utd player Angel Di Maria
Shakespeare praised his wantaway midfielder, after the 26-year-old Algerian assisted two goals in his teams 2-0 victory over Brighton on 19 August. The beginning of the Premier League season has been marred by a number of high profile players handing in transfer requests and not playing for their clubs, including Liverpools Phillipe Coutinho and Southamptons Virgil Van Dijk.
Aug 21, 2017
Craig Shakespeare praises Riyad Mahrez professionalism despite desire to leave Leicester City
Mithali Raj gives fitting reply to Twitter user who tries to shame her
Such kind of untoward behaviour from the Sri Lanka supporters might have resulted due to the home team's poor performances of late.
Aug 21, 2017
Angry Sri Lanka fans abuse Indian female supporters, shout slogans against SL players
World Badminton Championships 2017: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma 1st round matches live stream, start time
Rajasthan Royals have made an interesting request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India ahead of IPL 2018.
Aug 21, 2017
No 'Rajasthan Royals' in IPL 2018? Here is what you need to know
Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City vs Everton team news and starting XI
Barcelona, who might have been alerted about Manchester City willing to sign Lionel Messi, will be pleased to hear about Sergi's commitment to the club.
Aug 21, 2017
Manchester United's fourth signing? Mourinho suffers setback as Barcelona player rules out move
