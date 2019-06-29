Kevin Pietersen has got really emotionally involved with the ongoing World Cup while being an analyst for Indian broadcasters Star Sports. Not only has he been expressing serious concerns about his former team, England's performances but has now waded into a debate raging about the Indian batting order.

With Vijay Shankar having not performed with the bat so far and also being not very useful with the ball, his place in the team is in serious danger. The man most likely to replace him in the XI is Rishabh Pant. But Pietersen is expressing a contrarian view which will surprise many people.

The former England captain took to Twitter for asking the Indian coach and captain to not dump Shankar. He also opined that Rishabh Pant is not yet ready to come into the team. "Dear Virat & Ravi – please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game. Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side. Thanks, boys!" the legendary former right-hand batsman wrote on his timeline.

The part about Shankar getting into his groove can be ascribed to the gut feeling of Pietersen which can't be disregarded as he has been a great cricketer and an astute analyst of the game. But when he says Pant is not ready, that may rub the legion of fans that the young wicketkeeper has earned over the last year the wrong way. Even legendary Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been effusive in his praise for the left-handed Delhi boy, describing him as 'special.'

There was a huge sense of disappointment and even anger among Indian fans when Pant wasn't picked in India's original 15-man squad for the World Cup. However, the unfortunate injury to Shikhar Dhawan opened the door for him as he came in as a replacement. At the moment, his chances of playing the game against England look quite bright, despite KP's views.