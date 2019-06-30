Live

This has the prospect of being one of the most interesting contests of the tournament. England are desperate for a victory as a loss here could spell the end for them in this tournament. However, the Indian side have been unbeaten till now and except for the match against Afghanistan have won all their games convincingly. So, it will be a clash of two strong sides who will go all out for victory. Amongst all the games of the World Cup, this holds the greatest potential and may well turn out to be the most keenly contested.

The return of Jason Roy would give a big boost to England as their opening partnership has been floundering so far. But with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami opening the innings with the ball for India, getting through the first ten overs without losing a wicket would be very difficult. So, get ready for a high-voltage contest.

Live Updates