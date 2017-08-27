Play
Aug 27, 2017
Sports News
Lin Dan vs Viktor Axelsen, World Championships 2017 final: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
Conor McGregor started brightly, but Floyd Mayweather, later on, danced all the way to his 50th win. With this win, Mayweather has surpassed Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record.
Aug 27, 2017
Will Conor McGregor box again? UFC star answers after loss to Floyd Mayweather
Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions with a solid display at Belgian GP qualifying on Saturday, August 26.
Aug 27, 2017
Belgian GP 2017 live stream: Watch Formula 1 race on TV, online
India will be looking to beat Sri Lanka in the third ODI, win the series, and allow other players in the squad to feature for the fourth and fifth games.
Aug 27, 2017
India cricket match live streaming: Watch Ind vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live on TV, Online
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final live stream: Watch World Championships on TV, online; starting time
While India have remain unchanged unchanged, Sri Lanka, who have won the toss and opted to bat, have made an array of changes to their playing XI. Check it out here.
Aug 27, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Confirmed team news and playing XI
Never write her off! Saina proves she is back with valiant World Championships bronze
UFC sensation Ronda Rousey's marriage with Travis Browne coincides with the boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
Aug 26, 2017
Ronda Rousey marriage with Travis Browne: Date, venue, all the details
From Demi Lovato to the money split, here's a quick guide to the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on August 26.
Aug 26, 2017
Watch Mayweather vs McGregor LIVE online: Streaming links, global times
While betting records are in line to be smashed, Mayweather has revealed he will bet on himself ahead of Saturday's Superfight. Check out the fight odds here.
Aug 26, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor betting odds: Check out the bookmakers' favourites in Las Vegas fight
FC Barcelona's latest signing Ousmane Dembele will not play any part in the match but another summer signing, Paulinho could make his debut.
Aug 26, 2017
Alaves vs Barcelona live football streaming: Watch 2017-18 La Liga match online, on TV
Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League 2017-18 live streaming and TV information
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei semi-final live streaming: Watch World Championships on TV, online
Hamilton was in fine form in the practice sessions, setting the pace in FP2 at Spa on Friday, August 25.
Aug 26, 2017
Formula 1 2017 live streaming: Watch Belgian GP qualifying on TV, online
