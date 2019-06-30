Despite receiving flak for his sluggish batting, MS Dhoni has all the backing of his side and captain. The veteran came under a lot of fire for his lack of intent in the match against Afghanistan but then showed his importance to the side with a superb knock against West Indies. On the eve of the match against England, Kohli has once again thrown all his weight behind the former skipper and revealed how he went to the nets to train after his struggles against Afghanistan.

After the last game he went into the nets, he worked hard, he put in a performance, got us to a winning total & we won the game, we got 2 points," Kohli told reporters at Edgbaston. He also revealed that as a side, the Indian team was at a very happy space and was very comfortable with what Dhoni brings to the table. "So we are very very happy & comfortable with where we stand as a team & how the batting is going at the moment," he further added.

Kohli believes Dhoni understands the game perfectly

Kohli also threw light on Dhoni's performance for the entire year and said that the seasoned campaigner has been prolific and that, he understands the game perfectly to shepherd the batting innings in the middle order.

The captain reiterated that people read too much into one or two blips, which can happen to any cricketer. #We have total belief in him. He has stood up for the team many times, especially if you look at this calendar year & performances he has given. I don't think it's fair to point out 1-2 performances which anyone can falter with the bat. We're not looking too much into it," Kohli added.

Speaking about the combination of the side, the skipper said that he is happy to have a headache pertaining to the bowling stocks. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the nets, but Mohammed Shami has been in roaring form in the two matches he has played so far and this is pleasing the skipper. "Bhuvi is a world-class bowler, Shami in the last year has come around so well - he's fitter and picking wickets - he has that hunger. Bhuvi is recovering fast but it's a headache to have and we will take a call as per situation," Kohli said.

India, which is unbeaten in their campaign so far, will take on England at Edgbaston. It needs to be mentioned here that India toppled England and became the new number 1 ODI side in the world in the previous game against West Indies.