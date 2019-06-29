Unfortunate scenes were witnessed outside the cricket stadium at Headingley, Leeds during the ICC 2019 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The supporters of the two sides got involved in a brawl and forced the security guards to eject some of them from the premises of the building. There are also reports of altercations inside the stadium and illegal entry of some fans of the Afghan side who troubled mediapersons from Pakistan.

Videos have now surfaced of some of these fights and it is being reported by ESPN that at least two Afghanistan supporters have been thrown out by security people. This is the first time that such an incident has broken out during this World Cup. Even the game between India and Pakistan earlier in the tournament passed off without any trouble as thousands of fans from both the countries poured into the stadium and fervently cheered for their team without causing any trouble or creating difficulties for the supporters of opposition.

Afghanistan fans beating a supporter of Pakistan cricket team outside the cricket stadium in Leeds.

Via: Azhar Javed

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been troubled neighbours with the latter country frequently accusing the former of supporting terrorist organisations which are responsible for violent acts. The two nations have been locked in a political battle for a long time and the souring of the relationship seems to have affected the fans as well.

Afghan fans clash with security officials and Pakistani Fans.

Also harass Pakistani media personnel.@cricketworldcup @TheRealPCB @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/ayUvFWqBy0 — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) June 29, 2019

This is an extremely crucial match for the Pakistan side as they need to win in order to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. For Afghanistan team, this game is another opportunity to break their dry spell this year that have seen them lose all their games. Despite coming very close to upsetting India in one of their matches, the Afghans have been rather disappointing. While their bowlers have shown some fight, batting has proven to too hard for the young Test-playing nation.

While I was making footage of Afghanis attack on Pakistani spectators.The angered crowd manhandled me as well.Tried to snatch mobile phone and pushed me several times.Thanks to security for timely response.Surprised and shocked to see such hatredness towards Pakistanis.

Hopeully, the troubles between the fans would get contained and doesn't spread. A good game between the two sides would be what every good fans want to see in this event.