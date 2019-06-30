MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will be key to India's chances in the 2019 World CupMike Owen/Getty Images

Commentators Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly were left scratching their heads after a strange innings from Mahendra Singh Dhoni where he hardly made an attempt to chase down England's big score after the wicket of Hardik Pandya. At that stage, India needed 71 off 31 balls but MSD seemed to give up and hardly attempted anything out of the ordinary. 

Towards the end of the innings, he was just taking singles and looked to be content turning the strike over to an unsettled Kedar Jadhav. As the required run-rate went through the roof, commentators Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly expressed their inability to understand the tactics of MS Dhoni. 

Hussain seemed exasperated. "I am completely baffled," the former England captain said and said to his commentary partner: "It's over to you to explain what is happening."

He also reminded everyone of a similar performance from MSD in the bilateral series between these two sides last year in England where, in the second match of the series, Dhoni seemed to give up the chase after the required run-rate became too high and needed a message from the dressing room to attempt big strokes.

Ganguly didn't directly criticise Dhoni but his words seemed directed towards him. "The team has to make a decision whether they are just happy not getting out or are looking to win. The message has to go out that they should keep attempting big shots even if they get out. You can't have a team losing in a chase with 5 wickets in hand," he said.

A little later, when Dhoni casually tapped the ball into the off side for a single, Dada said to his co-commentator: "I have no explanation for this. You asked me to explain what is happening, I can't."

Hussain pointed to the large number of Indian fans and said Dhoni should provide something for them. "There are so many Indian fans here, they are leaving now. Surely Indian fans will want to see Dhoni have a go."

The fans and other experts also seemed perplexed by this strategy and expressed their anguish on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.