India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has vented his frustration over corporal punishment still being prevalent in schools and homes.
Aug 19, 2017
Sports News
Manchester United showed their ruthless streak one more time, picking up a second straight 4-0 win in the English Premier League
Aug 19, 2017
Title challenge is on! Lukaku scores again as Manchester United turn on the style against Swansea
Could SummerSlam 2017 witness Brock Lesnar's last match in the WWE? We predict the fate of the full list of matches lined up for Sunday...
Aug 19, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017 schedule: Matches, where to watch, date, time, predictions
After stunning top seed Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final, Kyrgios will take on David Ferrer for a spot in the final on Saturday, August 19.
Aug 19, 2017
Nick Kyrgios vs David Ferrer semi-final live streaming: Watch Cincinnati Masters 2017 on TV, online
BWF World Championships: Advantage Saina Nehwal as PV Sindhu faces burden of expectation
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2017: Live streaming info, TV guide, score, lineup, preview
India vs Mauritius football 2017 live: Watch tri-nation series match online, on TV
With in-form KL Rahul eyeing a spot in the playing XI, Manish Pandey and Ajinkya Rahane have to wait for their chances in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting August 20 in Dambulla.
Aug 19, 2017
Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Kohli, Shastri face problem of plenty ahead of Dambulla encounter
Premier League 2017-18 live streaming: Watch Swansea City vs Manchester United live on TV, online
Premier League 2017-18: Stoke City vs Arsenal team news and playing XI
Premier League 2017-18: Swansea City vs Manchester United team news and playing XI
The Spaniards will be keen to bring their A-game in the match as they look to pay tribute to the 14 killed in the Barcelona attack on Thursday
Aug 18, 2017
Nadal vs Ramos-Vinolas live streaming: Watch Cincinnati Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
Just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez confirmed her pregnancy, comes this big news from Rooney's family.
Aug 18, 2017
Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is pregnant; ex-Man Utd star to be dad for 4th time
England's Sarah Hunter had her shorts pulled down during their crucial 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup match against USA on Thursday.
Aug 18, 2017
Sarah Hunter reacts to her derriere expose during Women's Rugby World Cup match
Defending champions Real Madrid look super strong to defend their La Liga crown, but Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will give them a run for their money.
Aug 18, 2017
La Liga 2017-18 fixtures: Who will Real Madrid, Barcelona and other teams face in GW 1?
