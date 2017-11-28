Sports News
The final decision on the number of players each franchise can retain is yet to come.
Nov 28, 2017
IPL 2018: Harsha Bhogle bats for players' retention, wants Kohli at RCB and Dhoni at CSK
WWE: Paige assaults Sasha Banks before posting her BADASS photos!
Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India.
Nov 28, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka ODIs: This is how MS Dhoni could benefit from Virat Kohli's absence
Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding party full video: Cricket meets Bollywood at star-studded bash
Conor McGregor in a bar fight? UFC star responds via cryptic video
R Ashwin is 'best spinner in world' and can 'do wonders' in ODIs too, says this legend
Cricket News: Flight delay reason for India not picking Test squad for SA?
Steve Smith stays No. 1 in the world; Can Virat Kohli challenge him?
Full list: Meet all the winners at Virat Kohli's RP-SG Indian Sports Honours
Overseas success standing between R Ashwin and greatness? Here's what Bishan Singh Bedi has to say
Virat Kohli has scored five double tons in Test cricket so far.
Nov 28, 2017
Sunil Gavaskar explains why fans want Virat Kohli to score a triple hundred now
Virat Kohli-Anushka dance like no one's watching at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception [VIDEO]
Ranji Trophy: Has Mayank Agarwal equalled a 90-year record? Even Don Bradman could not achieve this
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma can't keep their hands off each other; India captain reveals his favourite Bollywood song [VIDEO]
