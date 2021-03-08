BCCI has finally announced the match schedule for VIVO IPL 2021. This year's Indian Premiere League would be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. the first match will kickstart on 9th April, 2021 in Chennai. The first match would see the clash of the titans. It will be Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli as Mumbai Indians will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match.

The recently named and world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the finals. The play offs will also be played here. The final match will be on May 30, 2021. This will be Narendra Modi Stadium's first IPL hosting. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each. And Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. No team will play at their own venue/stadium this year.

Like every year, there would be a few afternoon matches and majority of matches will be held in the evening. While afternoon matches are slated for 3:30 PM IST, evening matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST. BCCI has planned out the schedule in such a way that each team doesn't have to travel more than three times. Proper hygience, bio bubble and safety measures would be taken this year too.