Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, has got himself registered for the IPL 2021 players auction. The left-arm fast bowler will be among the players who would be auctioned on February 18 in Chennai. Arjun's base price is Rs 20 lacs. He would be among eight hundred odd Indian players up for grabs. Arjun made his T20 debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and has played two matches so far. In the matches, he took two wickets and scored three runs in total.

Teams that can pick Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians: For Mumbai Indians selection bench, Arjun Tendulkar seems like an obvious pick. The team is known for giving platform to young and budding talents. Apart from this, Sachin Tendulkar has been an avid supporter of MI since the beginning. The Ambanis and the Tendulkars are close family friends. Hence, this might act as an added advantage for the young pacer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Apart from Mohd Siraj, there are hardly any pacers in the team who can level it up. Arjun, being a pacer, might come in handy for the team which is looking out for some quick additions.

Twitterati alleges negpotism

As soon as the news of Arjun Tendulkar registering for the 2021 IPL made headlines, social media went into a tizzy. One section lashed out at Arjun and Sachin for promoting nepotism and the other, came out in his support. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.

"#arjuntendulkar registered for #iplauction2021, as discussed earlier #Ambani will buy him for #MumbaiIndians. Such a master stroke by #SachinTendulkar. Cricket will cherish in india," said a user. "The surname of #arjuntendulkar is going to fetch him more money (Upto 1cr ? ) than the talent . #IPLAuction #IPL2021," said another.

"Very impressive career so far . Well deserved Clapping hands signClapping hands sign #arjuntendulkar," "#arjuntendulkar has also listed his name for the upcoming IPL auction. Mumbai Indians would pick him, gut feeling says. #IPL2021Auction," were some comments on the news.

There was another section that supported him. "It's not his fault. The team's should decide whether to pick him or not," reasoned one user. Another one said, "Just because he is a Tendulkar he should have no ambition?"

Now, whether Arjun would get picked and in which team, remains to be seen on February 18, 2021.