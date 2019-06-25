England are going into one of the most important games of the ongoing ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup where they would play arch-rivals Australia. One of the biggest challenges facing the Three Lions would be Australia's strike bowler Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer hasn't been in best form but has still managed to deliver some good spells.

To prepare their batsmen for the challenge of countering the Aussie quick, Australia are using a talented Indian left-arm seamer to bowl to them in the nets. This guy has a famous last name – Tendulkar. Yes, it is indeed the son of the legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar who is helping the English line-up prepare for Starc and co., accoring to a report in English daily Mirror. The young man has been playing for MCC's Young Cricketers side and had bowled a brilliant delivery to get a right-handed batsmen from Surrey's second XI out bowled – the video of which was posted on Twitter.

Now, Arjun would be trying to make things as tough as possible for the English batsmen such as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan in their preparatory nets session. Root has, in fact, already expressed his admiration of the Tendulkar scion. "Obviously his biggest challenge will always be comparisons to his dad. But to see the improvement and the skills that he is adding to his game is very impressive for a young man," the English Test captain said.

He also pointed to the skill of moving the ball which young Tendulkar possesses and was visible in that great delivery bowled to Surrey second XI batter. "He got the ball to seam around and got a couple to swing back in to the right hander at a decent pace for a young guy who will gain more speed over time. I recognised him, he's bowled in the nets for a while now and it has been very useful to face a skilful left armer ahead of the Australia game," Root further elaborated.

Arjun has also played for India under-19 and was one of prized picks in a recent T20 competition played in Mumbai. His father has said that he never puts pressure on his son and wants to let him follow his own dreams and passions.