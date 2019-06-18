Most Indian cricket fans know who Arjun Tendulkar is. But that is entirely due to his being the son of Sachin Tendulkar. While the young man has grown up under the spotlight, he has steadily emerged as a good cricketer in his own right. His selection for the India under-19 team to take on their Sri Lankan counterparts proved his mettle.

But now, the quality of Arjun, who, unlike his father, is a left-arm seamer, has become plainly visible thanks to a delivery he bowled while playing for MCC Young Cricketers XI against Surrey's second XI. The video of this delivery was uploaded by the official Twitter account of Lord's Cricket Ground.

Here, Sachin's son can be seen running up to bowl from the far end with a beautiful run-up and bowling a peach of a delivery that pierces through the defence of the batsman to rattle the stumps. It seems that the ball, bowled from left-arm over angle to the right hander, decked back substantially before sneaking through the gap between bat and pad.

? Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow!



He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L.



Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70 — Lord's Cricket Ground ? (@HomeOfCricket) June 17, 2019

There are a lot of things to admire about the Tendulkar scion. First, he has a very smooth run-up and action. Though he approaches the pitch at an angle, there is a proper use of his entire body in delivering the ball. It should allow him to bowl at a good pace and become faster as he grows older.

Sachin has always said that he never puts any pressure on his son and has given him the freedom to follow his dreams. Those dreams, at the moment, seems to be related to his father's profession. The way he has progressed through the ranks suggests that one day, he may well follow in his father's footsteps and don the Indian jersey. The delivery he bowled to dismiss the Surrey second XI batsman certainly suggests a great deal of talent.