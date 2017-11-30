Play
Roger Federer, 36, played some amazing tennis in 2017, winning 7 titles. No wonder, he is not mulling about retirement.
Nov 30, 2017
Matthew Hayden reveals what makes Virat Kohli one of the best captains in world cricket
Virat Kohli 'most vulnerable' in Tests, says this Australian great
IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that travelling was a problem in many centres.
Nov 30, 2017
IPL 2018: Franchises okay with change in match timings, broadcasters Star India to take final call
32 teams have been divided into four pots. Who plays whom in the group stages of Russia 2018? The Final Draw will reveal all.
Nov 30, 2017
FIFA World Cup 2018 draw live: Date, time, how to watch in India
Don't agree with some of Virat Kohli's on-field gestures, says this legendary cricketer
BCCI fined Rs 52 cr, directed not to ban cricket leagues by non-members
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has given a reason for why he thinks star striker Romelu Lukaku appears to have lost his touch in front of goal. After scoring only one goal in the last 11 matches for the Red Devils, Mourinho believes that he needs a new footwear deal to solve his goal-scoring problem.
Nov 29, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho offers solution to Romelu Lukakus goal drought
Sauber F1 team gets stronger with Alfa Romeo association
Barcelona vs Real Murcia live football streaming: Watch Copa del Rey 2017-18 live on TV, online
A unique gesture by a football club from Israel, Beitar Jerusalem FC, has surprised WWE fans around the world. See the viral photos!
Nov 29, 2017
WWE: The Undertaker is seen in the land of Jesus Christ! [Photos]
Virat Kohli and team-mates are paid millions of dollars, they need to keep playing not rest: Dean Jones
Everyone dresses up like Paige, but who does the best? [Photos]
Ravi Shastri brings the best out of 'matured leader' Virat Kohli, says this Australian
BPL 2017 controversy: Sylhet Sixers register complaint against umpire after bizarre 7-ball over
