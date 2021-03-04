West Indies player Kieron Pollard has become the second batsman in cricket history to hit six sixes in an over. The all-rounder achieved this feat during the first T20 international against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Kieron Pollard smashed Akila Dananjaya

Pollard hit six sixes in the sixth over of the match bowled by Akila Dananjaya. Interestingly, Pollard arrived at the crease after Dananjaya took a hat-trick in his previous over by dismissing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran in successive deliveries. However, Pollard who reached the screen showed no respect to Dananjaya and started hitting him to the gallery in all nooks of the ground.

After hitting six sixes in an over, Pollard turned towards the dressing room and bowed at his West Indian team members. All the team members then stood up and applauded Pollard for his impeccable hitting.

The West Indian captain was initially dismissed on 38 off 11 deliveries.

It was Sri Lanka who batted first in the match, and they scored 131 runs in 20 overs. West Indies easily won the match by scoring 134 runs in 13.1 overs. Kieron Pollard was named Man of the Match for his storm-like innings.

Yuvraj Singh and Gibbs have a new company

It was South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs who initially hit six sixes in a single over in an international cricket match. Gibbs scored 36 runs in a match against The Netherlands in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

In T20, it was Yuvraj Singh who initially hit six sixes in an over. On September 19, 2007, in a league-stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup, the Indian all-rounder hit six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad. Even after 14 years, the performance of Yuvraj Singh is widely considered one of the most daring innings played by a cricketer ever in history. Last year, Yuvraj took to social media and had posted 'how time flies'.