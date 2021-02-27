Former India all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan has announced retirement from all formats of cricket. Elder brother of Irfan Pathan and smashing IPL player, has been a part of the World Cup winning team twice.

He also won the IPL twice - once with Kolkata Knight Riders and the next time with Rajasthan Royals. "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement," Pathan said while breaking the news.

"Today is a bit different. There is no World Cup or IPL Final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full-stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well."

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Vinay Kumar announces retirement

Cricketer Vinay Kumar has also announced retirement from international and first-class cricket. Known as the "Davangere Express", Vinay's domestic cricket journey has been nothing less than spectacular. He also broke the news on social media. "Thank you all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots," he said while making the official retirement statement. "Today, the "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at the station called retirement. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's where one has to call it a day," he said.

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. ??❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

Manoj Tiwary joins TMC

In other news, cricketer Manoj Tiwary has joined the Trinamool Congress. His decision came ahead of the assembly polls in the state. He joined the party during Mamta Banerjee's rally in Hooghly. "A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. #DidiShowsTheWay #AssemblyElection #WestBengal #JoyBangla," he tweeted.