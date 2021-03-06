India won the final test match of the ongoing series against England in Ahmedabad today. This was the 3rd consecutive test win for India after losing the first test of the series. There by, winning the series 3-1 against England. Building on to the rear guard action in the last session on day 2 by Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel continued accumulating runs in the morning session. At the end of the first innings, India got a sizeable lead of 160 runs over England. This lead was sufficient for the spin pair of Ashwin and Axar to bowl England out and secure an innings' victory for India.

Towards the end of the Indian innings, Washington Sundar was playing at 96 not-out and appeared well set for a 100. It was then that Axar Patel misjudged a single and got himself run out. In the next over, Ben Stokes cleaned up both Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shiraj to end the Indian innings at 365. Washington Sundar was left stranded at the other end at 96 and could not complete his century, yet again.

After his innings of 62 in Australia, Sundar scored a not-out 85 in the first test of the India – England series. He could not complete his century then too as he had run out of partners. And history repeated itself today as well.

Sundar's father had expressed his disappointment over his son not being able to score a century. He had told IANS, "I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less." So it wouldn't be a surprise if Sundar's father expresses his disappointment once again.