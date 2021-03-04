There is some good news for the fans of the Indian cricket team. One of their favourites, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to get married this weekend. If reports are to be believed, Bumrah will be tying-the-knot this weekend and hence has excused himself from the next test series. BCCI granted leave to the Indian pacer over personal reasons. Bumrah won't be available for the fourth test series against England.

As per reports, Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for his upcoming wedding. The wedding will be in Goa with minimal people in attendance. The family has decided to keep in low profile owing to the pandemic situation. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said BCCI.

The whereabouts of the girl he would be getting married to remains unknown. There has been no official confirmation from Bumrah on the same. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," reports Hindustan Times. Just a few months back, Yuzvendra Chahal also tied-the-knot with Dhanashree Verma in an elaborate ceremony.

In another news, reports of Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech being pregnant has also been doing the rounds. The rumours became rife after Yuvraj shared Hazel's birthday video and pictures and many claimed that the actress had a visibly cute baby bump. Earlier, Hazel had reacted to the pregnancy rumours saying that every time she puts on weight, people ask her if she's pregnant. "I am a little embarrassed because each time I put on a little weight, the reports say I am pregnant. Trying to have a normal life is hard," she had told Pinkvilla.